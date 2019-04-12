01STOCK_FAUCET

EDGERTON

High levels of lead were found in water samples collected from six of 40 Edgerton homes sampled in fall 2018, according to a Edgerton city news release.

The Edgerton Water Utility found no evidence of lead in the water in its three wells that deliver water to the city's distribution center. Water in the distribution center tested to be in compliance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations, according to the release.

The problem is likely coming from old lead joints, lead service lines or in-home plumbing through old fixtures, the release states.

The city is working with the state Department of Natural Resources to determine the source.

The Gazette was not immediately able to reach city officials for more details because Edgerton city phones were not working, according a post on the city's Facebook page.

This story will be updated.

