JANESVILLE — Marcus Randle El stared straight ahead during testimony Thursday that included prosecutors showing forensic images of bullet wounds in the head and chest of two women whom the former UW-Madison Badgers football player is accused of killing in Janesville in 2020.

Thursday was the third day of Randle El's double-homicide trial in Rock County Court. He's accused of killing Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Authorities say both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020. Both later died. 

