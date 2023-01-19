JANESVILLE — Marcus Randle El stared straight ahead during testimony Thursday that included prosecutors showing forensic images of bullet wounds in the head and chest of two women whom the former UW-Madison Badgers football player is accused of killing in Janesville in 2020.
Thursday was the third day of Randle El's double-homicide trial in Rock County Court. He's accused of killing Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Authorities say both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020. Both later died.
Rock County prosecutors and attorneys defending Homewood, Illinois resident Randle El, 36, sparred on Thursday as the afternoon grew long and both sides ratcheted up questioning of 10 key witnesses called to the stand by Rock County Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik.
In a courtroom packed with 15 jurors, at times four bailiffs and a gallery of family members of Randle El, Winchester and McAdory, Rock County Judge Barb McCrory steered the proceedings through 8 hours of testimony.
Those called to the stand included the Rock County medical examiner who examined Winchester after her death, and many close friends and acquaintances of the two slain women. Some said they recall Winchester being in fear for her life in the days before she died.
Randle El turned himself in to police in Chicago after the shootings but did not confess to the murders and has pleaded not guilty. He faces two charges of first-degree intentional homicide and charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent while armed.
Among those who shared at-times disturbing statements on Thursday was Moshae Chambliss, a former clerk at a Hoffman Estates, Illinois gas station. He was shown on security video manning the checkout counter when Randle El came in at about 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2020 and pleaded to take a gas can from the station and a gallon of gasoline without paying. It was a few hours after the two women are believed to have been shot in Janesville, and police believe Randle El had stolen McAdory’s Jeep Grand Cherokee the night of the killings and had run out of gas in Illinois.
Although at times garbled, the audio from the timestamped gas station security footage includes Randle El begging Chambliss, “Please, bro.”
In the audio, which Urbik had to blare over the courtroom’s sound system for clarity, Chambliss can be heard telling Randle El, “I want to help you bro, I ain’t no cop, but you’ve got blood on your f--- hands.”
On the stand, even after he watched the video, Chambliss told prosecutors and Randle El’s attorneys, Craig Powell and Michael Hart, that he has a hard time after three years remembering the details of the encounter, at one point telling the court he didn’t remember saying anything at all about blood.
That was a common theme Thursday as Randle El’s attorneys, and at times Urbik and his prosecution team, sought to show the jury that the three years that has elapsed between the killings of Winchester and McAdory and the trial have in some ways strained the memories of witnesses. That includes friends who say they best knew the complexion of the relationships between Randle El, Winchester and McAdory.
On Thursday, Urbik and his team, Rock County prosecutors Alex Goulart and Margaret Ginocchio, sought to press witnesses who said they witnessed Randle El voice threats over the phone that he’d harm or even kill Winchester. This was late in 2019 and early in 2020; in the weeks before the killings, witnesses said a drug-dealing arrangement and an at-times romantic entanglement between the two had begun to sour.
One witness said she loaned Winchester her father’s blue Hummer SUV in the weeks before she died so that Winchester had a place to sleep at night away from the apartment she shared with Randle El and another female. Witnesses who said they hung out and at times partied among the same group, said they knew Randle El was dealing drugs, including ecstasy. And they said they knew that Winchester, while involved in using and selling drugs with Randle El, was at times fearful of the former football player.
One witness said Randle El acted “crazy” and “spazzed” in the days before the murder, because he was convinced Winchester, and others in their circle of friends, were stealing drugs from him.
Hart and Powell pressed some of the witnesses over their claims in court Thursday that they’d witnessed Randle El threaten to kill Winchester. They pointed out that police interviews in 2020 of the witnesses didn’t indicate he’d made such threats.
Randle El’s attorneys also pressed a county medical examiner on Thursday to detail how toxicology tests of both McAdory and Winchester's bodies showed the two had street drugs in their system when they died, including methamphetamines.
The defense also drew admissions from some of the witnesses that Winchester was often high, and at times had a volatile temper, including in one incident witnesses said happened a few weeks prior to the killings. Witnesses said Winchester fought with Randle El and a woman outside a local motel after Randle El tried to wrestle away pills she’d hidden in her shirt.
One female witness, a former roommate, said Winchester punched out the side mirror of her car and then "tussled" with the roommate.
McCrory three times later on Thursday granted recesses to speak behind doors with both sets of attorneys after the two sides began to squabble over increasingly pointed questions both were asking witnesses.
The last witness called Thursday was a man who lived at 3230 Midvale Drive, an apartment he said Randle El entered to borrow a phone to try to track down a woman the night Winchester and McAdory were killed.
Brandon C. Tobias, another man Winchester was involved with, and whom police suspect was a drug-dealing partner of Randle El, also lived at the Midvale Drive flat, a block from where a taxi driver early Feb. 10 found McAdory and Winchester bleeding and nearly dead.
The man told Randle El’s defenders that he didn’t know Randle El well, but Tobias did. He said Tobias wasn’t around at the time Randle El stopped by, and Tobias wasn’t around the apartment early the next morning when the man said he awoke to police combing Midvale Drive.
Prosecutors said Thursday they intend to call as many as 18 more witnesses in the case, a move that means the trial may stretch into Monday or early Tuesday before prosecutors and the defense make their closing argument to the jury.