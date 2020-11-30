JANESVILLE
How do you get your fellow humans to do more to help others? The answer might be as simple as giving them the opportunity.
Weed Man Lawn Care of Janesville asked its technicians last year to ask their clients if they would contribute to a food drive for the needy. They knocked on doors as they made their service calls and collected 1,500 pounds of food, said Jared Rear, who manages the Janesville branch of the Madison-based Weed Man franchise.
This year, Weed Man clients received emails about the collection, and when technicians arrived to work, food was frequently waiting for them to pick up, Rear said.
The workers collected more than 5,200 pounds of food during the drive, which lasted about 50 days starting in mid-September.
“We were really surprised. We were expecting to have something similar to last year, maybe a touch better,” Rear said.
Another factor could have been all the people who are working at home because of the coronavirus, Rear said. That made it easier for Weed Man technicians to contact residents about the drive.
Weed Man is a national, franchise-based operation, has about 3,500 customers in an area that includes Rock County, parts of Green and Dane counties and an area in Illinois north of Rockford, Rear said.
Rear said the local operation got the idea of collecting food from an operation in Idaho that Weed Man acquired.
“It’s kind of minimal work on our end, and it helps a lot of people,” Rear said.
The food collected locally all went to the Madison-based Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, which supplies food pantries in southern Wisconsin. Second Harvest says that in its 16-county area, one in 12 people, many of them children, struggle with hunger.
The Weed Man effort brings to mind the annual U.S. Postal Service/National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. It was postponed “indefinitely” in May because of COVID-29 concerns. No makeup date has been set.
Local food pantries, such as those operated by the Salvation Army and Janesville’s ECHO and Beloit’s Caritas organizations, are accepting donations.