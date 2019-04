FOOTVILLE

Two state lawmakers will hold a listening session at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Footville Village Hall, 261 N. Gilbert St.

Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, and Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, will listen to residents’ concerns and questions before the regular village board meeting.

For more information, call Vruwink’s office at 608-266-3790.