JANESVILLE
Law firm Nowlan & Mouat is offering Rock County residents free legal assistance to draft health care legal documents until May 31, according to a press release.
Attorneys will assist with powers of attorney for health care to appoint individuals to make medical decisions for those who are unable to do so themselves.
A declaration to physicians, otherwise known as a living will, gives health care providers instructions on a patient’s final wishes in dire circumstances.
Residents seeking help should fill out an online form at nowlan.com to begin the process.