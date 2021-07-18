JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will host Rock County's Law Enforcement Torch Run on Tuesday, July 20.
The run, which will benefit Special Olympics of Wisconsin, is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. with a brief opening ceremony at the sheriff's office, 200 Highway 14, Janesville. The run will begin at about 10:15 a.m. and head eastbound on Highway 14 to the parking lot of Jimmy John’s, 2929 Milton Avenue, a distance of about 2 miles.
Anyone interested in running or walking should arrive at 9:30 a.m. for onsite registration. Participants will receive complimentary subs from Jimmy John’s after the run.