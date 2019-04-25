JANESVILLE

Remember that unseasonable mid-April storm that blanketed Janesville with a thin layer of snow a couple of weeks ago?

That might not be the last snowfall of April.

Meteorologists predict snow could visit the area again this weekend, with perhaps an inch of accumulation Saturday. The first flakes could begin falling Saturday morning and last until the early evening, said Denny VanCleve, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan.

Late-season snowstorms can be “finicky” and difficult to predict, he said. The warm air and ground means most cold air comes from the system itself, and the center of the system is where the snow will fall.

Outer areas of the system could get a springtime wintry mix or simply rain, he said.

Janesville is at the southern end of the predicted snow range, so minor shifts to the north or south could change the type of precipitation that reaches the city.

It’s possible the snow eventually could stick to the pavement and create a slick, slushy mess.

If it does hit the ground, it won’t hang around for long. Any that remains overnight likely will melt Sunday, VanCleve said.

As for those April snowstorms, VanCleve said it’s not unusual to get some accumulation this late in April. What is unusual is getting multiple snowstorms in a single April.

It’s even more unusual considering the area had multiple snowstorms last April, too, he said.

Could snow return after this weekend?

It could, but it’s unlikely. Gazette weather records dating to 1948 show only twice has Janesville had at least 1 inch of snow after April 25: 1 inch on May 9, 1990, and 2 inches on May 11, 1966.