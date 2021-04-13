JANESVILLE
A virtual discussion about the lasting effects of eviction will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 15, via Zoom.
The number of people who have faced eviction is often hidden and higher than imagined, especially since the pandemic began, according to a news release from the program sponsors.
Sponsoring the event are the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, the YWCA Rock County, the Beloit NAACP Branch 3251, Hedberg Public Library, Community Action of Rock & Walworth Counties and UW Extension-Rock County.
Tammie King-Johnson of Janesville’s House of Mercy Homeless Shelter will moderate the discussion with guest speakers Michael Basford of Wisconsin’s Interagency Council on Homelessness, Korey Lundin of Legal Action of Wisconsin and Jessica Locher of ECHO.
The program will uncover “startling facts about the lasting legal and mental health challenges of being evicted,” the news release said.
Visit any of the partner Facebook pages for the link to register for the event, which will be recorded. The recording will be available on the Hedberg Public Library’s YouTube channel the week after the program.