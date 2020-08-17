Two lanes of traffic on East Memorial Drive just west of Milton Avenue were closed down Monday after a storm sewer collapse and pavement failure, according to a city news release.
The city's Operations Division learned of the failure near Richardson Street on Monday night, the news release said. Two lanes, one in each direction, have been closed.
City crews will make any necessary repairs as soon as possible, the release said. Traffic congestion should be expected Tuesday morning and afternoon, it said.
Question should be directed to the Operations Division at 608-755-3110.