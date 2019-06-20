MILTON

A Cottage Grove-based cooperative again will sponsor Milton's free summer lunch program.

This is the second year Landmark Services Cooperative has given money to the program in an effort to increase awareness about childhood hunger, according to a news release.

The agricultural cooperative has donated $800 and 15 cases of beef sticks.

United Methodist Church in Milton and One Apple Lunch Bunch provide free lunches to Milton students in grades 4K to 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 30 at Lamar Park.

One Apple Lunch Bunch served 2,612 lunches last summer. The group served 663 lunches in its first four days this summer, according to the release.

“Hunger is an issue in every community. Landmark is thankful to UMC for its commitment to provide nourishing food to children and families who may not know where their next meal is coming from,” Shannon Horstmeyer, executive assistant at Landmark Services Cooperative, is quoted as saying in the release.