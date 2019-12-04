ELKHORN

The nonprofit Friends of Lakeland School will host its 17th annual Waffles with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The breakfast featuring Belgian waffles and sausages will run from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the school, W3905 County NN, Elkhorn.

Tickets are $8 for ages 10 and older, $6 for ages 5-9 and free for children ages 4 and younger.

The Lakeland School choir will perform at 9 and 10:15 a.m., and photos with Santa will be taken from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. Photos cost $8, and proceeds benefit Lakeland School.

Raffles, silent auctions and gift baskets also will raise money for the special-education school, and garlic braids, poinsettias, wreaths and cedar birdhouses will be for sale.

People can donate to the school by mailing checks to Friends of Lakeland School, P.O. Box 1361, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.