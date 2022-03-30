Casual recreationalists might see the wetlands as healthy and thriving. But the members of Lake Koshkonong Wetlands Association, established in 2003, know there are always projects or problems needing attention and habitats to restore.
The first two meetings of the Lake Koshkonong Wetlands Association this year will focus on projects the group supported with grants and which were completed last fall.
The April 12 meeting, “Botanical Survey and Assessment of Lake Koshkonong Wetlands, 2021” will feature the results of a survey that documented plant species observed in five wetland areas around Lake Koshkonong. These areas include multiple wetland community types.
The biologist assessed the vegetation conditions compared to a survey done in 2005. Its presenter is Jeff Kraemer, principal scientist of Heartland Ecological Group.
On May 3, Sam Jonas, a wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will provide information on the fen located within the Koshkonong Wildlife Area and the restoration efforts which took place last fall.
The presentation is titled, “Koshkonong Wildlife Area Fen—Features, Threats and Restoration.”
Buried deep within the wildlife area, the fen is an unusual habitat occupied by wildlife, including rare species of butterflies and insects. Restoration includes elimination or control of the invasive plants which overtake the area and choke out anything living there.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.