Casual recreationalists might see the wetlands as healthy and thriving. But the members of Lake Koshkonong Wetlands Association, established in 2003, know there are always projects or problems needing attention and habitats to restore.
After a two-year hiatus, The Lake Koshkonong Wetland Association is ready to resume its in-person meetings and educational programs, starting with two events this spring.
The first, on April 12, is “Botanical Survey and Assessment of Lake Koshkonong Wetlands, 2021.” The second, on May 3, is “Koshkonong Wildlife Area Fen – Features, Threats and Restoration.” Both will be held at 6 p.m. at the Milton Town Hall, 23 First Ave., Milton, and are open to the public.
The meetings include presentations that tie into projects supported by the Lake Koshkonong Wetland Association, explained Penny Shackelford, secretary for the group.
“The core of our work is education and support of projects to protect and improve the wetlands,” she wrote in an email.
In 2018 and 2019, programs included one on aquatic invasive species, managing amphibians and reptiles, shoreline management and erosion control and a program on mosquitoes.
In 2021, the association donated $5,000 for a botanical survey and wetland assessment of the wetlands around Lake Koshkonong, which relates to the April meeting topic. It also donated $3,000 to the Department of Natural Resources for the restoration of a fen located within the Koshkonong Wildlife area, tying into the May presentation.
The presentations provide an opportunity for members and the public to hear about the background of these two projects and the results.
In pre-COVID times, the group held five meetings per year. They are usually held on the last Tuesday of the month in February, March, April, September and October.
Shackelford told the Courier the group hopes to resume its full schedule this year, meaning these two would be followed by meetings Sept. 27 and Oct. 25.
Most meetings, including the upcoming April and May meetings, take place at the Milton Town Hall. When that’s not available, they meet at the Tallgrass Restoration office on County Highway N in Milton.
Topics for the Sept. 27 and Oct. 25 meetings are “Purple Loosestrife Control – How the Beetles Help,” and “History of the Water We Live On,” respectively. The October meeting is scheduled to take place at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson.
Updates for all programs will be posted on the Lake Koshkonong Wetland Association Facebook page.
