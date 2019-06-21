LAKE GENEVA

Lake Geneva police recovered the body of a 69-year-old Illinois man, a suspected drowning victim, Friday morning near the city boat launch on Wrigley Drive and Baker Street.

The body was found at 8:35 a.m. Friday lying face down in the water near a pier. Lake Geneva police and fire officials recovered the body and made unsuccessful lifesaving attempts, according to a news release.

The man is from Mundelein, Illinois. Police said they will not release the name until the man's family has been notified.