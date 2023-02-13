JVG_230214_AUTHOR01
Image courtesy J. Ellis Blaise

JANESVILLE — He’s always wanted to be a writer, James Salimes says. When he was young, he made up stories. As he grew older, he told those to his children at bedtime.

Now, the Edgerton resident and Lake Geneva native has authored a book based on the stories that once filled his head.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you