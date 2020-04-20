LAKE GENEVA
The Lake Geneva Public Library is partnering with Black Point Estate to offer the Shelter In Place Speaker Series to celebrate Historic Preservation Month in May.
The series includes three presentations, each starting at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, from May 5 to 19. Scheduled speakers and presentation are:
- “Why Old Places Matter” by Dave Desimone, May 5.
- “Pull Up a Chair, Let’s Take a Walk” by Michael Rehberg, May 12.
- “Select Photos of the Geneva Lake Area from the Seipp Collection” by Dave Desimone, May 19.
All presentations will be held using the online service Zoom.
Participants must register by emailing Rachel Strehlow at rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.