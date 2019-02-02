LAKE GENEVA

A fire at the Geneva Meadows Apartments in Lake Geneva on Monday displaced four residents and killed a dog, guinea pig and bird, according to a Friday news release.

The Lake Geneva Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 1157 S. Wells St. at 8:04 p.m. Monday for a report of smoke in the 12-unit building.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in a second-floor unit “quickly,” the release states. All residents were evacuated, and three ultimately returned to their apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.