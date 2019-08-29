JANESVILLE

For 28 years, local union members and their supporters have celebrated their contributions with a multiday festival of music, food and fun.

This year’s event will be Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1 and 2, in downtown Janesville.

Here are four things you need to know about the event.

1. Location: This year’s LaborFest will be held in downtown Janesville at the town square on the festival street—the block of River Street between Milwaukee and Court streets. The town square’s water feature will be on, and plenty of spots will be available to sit and listen to music.

2. Location, part two: Because the Milwaukee Street bridge is closed, the Labor Day parade will detour from its typical route. It will start at the usual spot Monday on Academy and Milwaukee streets. From there, the parade will travel east on Milwaukee Street, south on Jackson Street, east on Court Street and south on Main Street to Racine Street.

3. Events, parade: The parade will feature some specialty units, said Ivan Collins, president of LaborFest. The popular Big Wheel Bikes will be back.

4. Events, town square: Food trucks and drink stands will be open throughout the event. Face painting and balloon animals for kids also will be part of the fun.