JANESVILLE
Rock County LaborFest won’t happen again this year, the organizing committee announced Wednesday.
The group said it is disappointed to cancel the Labor Day weekend events, including its downtown Janesville parade.
The events were also canceled in 2020.
“The biggest reason for the cancellation is the street construction downtown. The completion dates are way too close to the event. There is too much planning and expense to take a chance on that work not being completed by the time of the events,” the statement reads.