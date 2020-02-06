JANESVILLE
At the bottom of Bishop Donald Hying’s coat of arms is his motto: “Caritas numquam excidit.”
It means “love never fails.”
That’s the answer he gives when someone asks him about his hopes for the Madison Diocese’s Catholic churches and schools, and the cultural divisions that have separated everyone into snarling tribal camps: Love never fails.
The words might vary, but the message is the same.
Hying, 56, was installed as bishop of Madison last June 25. He replaced Bishop Robert Morlino, who died in late 2018.
Early on, Hying announced plans to visit all of the 102 churches and 46 schools in the 11-county diocese.
Tuesday, he stopped at St. Mary School in Janesville. It wasn’t his first visit. In November, he came to St. Mary to help crown the homecoming king and queen at a fundraising event. He’s also visited other local churches and schools.
“I don’t think you can shepherd from behind your desk,” Hying said in a Wednesday interview. “Clearly, administration is important, structure is important. But at the end of the day, it’s about being with our people, witnessing the Lord to them, supporting and encouraging them—and you can’t do that from a distance.”
“Supporting and encouraging” means listening to people’s concerns and complaints, large and small.
For those who are passionate about their Catholic faith, the small things matter.
“I always think there’s no concern that small if it’s a person’s concern because it matters to them,” Hying said. “So a lot of it has been just listening to people. Some of it certainly is complaints and discontent. But I’ve heard gratitude for the gifts of the diocese; I’ve heard love for the Lord and the faith, and a joy in living the Gospel. So the positive far outweighs the negative.”
New leadership can cause anxiety, and some Catholics wonder where Hying is on the theological spectrum. Will he be pastoral and progressive? Or will he be more doctrinaire and uncompromising? Will he encourage the Tridentine—Latin—Mass or simply allow it to continue?
In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Hying declined to say if he considers himself a traditionalist or a progressive.
Instead, he replied, “I’m just Catholic.”
In an essay in the Northwest Indiana Catholic, Hying wrote that he did not want to “live in a world of divided camps; I want to live in a society which is built on truth, goodness, beauty and compassion.”
How does he propose to bridge the cultural and theological divides in the Madison Diocese?
“For me, it’s focusing on what’s essential and what is constant and unchanging. When you look at the teachings of the Church, the doctrines of our faith, what’s in the catechism, what’s in our tradition—none of that has changed,” Hying said. “I think that’s what we hold on to together.”
Focusing on the essential means keeping your eyes on Jesus Christ, Hying said.
He believes that it’s faith and the love of Christ—the love that never fails—that will bring people together.