190106_FIRE02
Buy Now

Two firefighters stand at the scene of a residential fire Saturday in the town of La Prairie. A tenant, Don Cunningham, said all residents and his dog had gotten safely out of the house.

 Angela Major

TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE

The cause of a fire that destroyed a house in the town of La Prairie on Saturday will be listed as “undetermined after investigation,” according to the Janesville Fire Department.

A fire department report lists the house as a total loss and estimates damages at $130,000.

No one was at home when passersby reported the fire at 3332 S. County J shortly after 3 p.m., according to a fire department news release.

“The fire went undiscovered for a significant period of time and penetrated the walls and attic,” according to a fire department report. “…The occupants of the single-family residence arrived and stated they were out of town for a few days. The occupants stated they made arrangements to stay with family.”

No injuries were reported.

The owner of the house was listed as Ed Leach Farms.

The town of Beloit, city of Beloit, town of Turtle and Milton fire departments provided mutual aid.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse