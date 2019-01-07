TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE
The cause of a fire that destroyed a house in the town of La Prairie on Saturday will be listed as “undetermined after investigation,” according to the Janesville Fire Department.
A fire department report lists the house as a total loss and estimates damages at $130,000.
No one was at home when passersby reported the fire at 3332 S. County J shortly after 3 p.m., according to a fire department news release.
“The fire went undiscovered for a significant period of time and penetrated the walls and attic,” according to a fire department report. “…The occupants of the single-family residence arrived and stated they were out of town for a few days. The occupants stated they made arrangements to stay with family.”
No injuries were reported.
The owner of the house was listed as Ed Leach Farms.
The town of Beloit, city of Beloit, town of Turtle and Milton fire departments provided mutual aid.
