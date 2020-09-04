JANESVILLE
Kwik Trip is ready to submit plans to the city on what an official with the company said would be the largest Kwik Trip store to date.
The proposed Kwik Trip store, gas station and car wash at the former Maurer’s Market at 2822 E. Milwaukee St., would be larger than any of the chain’s other stores because of the addition of a liquor store.
Dax Connely, real estate manager for Kwik Trip, said the city’s ordinance dictating a separate entrance for liquor sections at grocery and convenience stores prompted the size, which will match only with another Kwik Trip to be built on Humes Road next year.
Details apparently haven’t been released publicly, but Kwik Trip is proposing a new gas station and grocery store at the site of the Maurer's Market grocery store on the Janesville’s east side.
Connely and Kwik Trip development coordinator Seth Waddell held a meeting Thursday night with neighbors of the proposed store to discuss concerns and answer questions.
The convenience store would be 8,000 square feet, about the size of other new “generation three” stores, but will also feature a 3,000-square-foot liquor store, making it larger than other stores that sell liquor alongside other convenience items, Connely said.
The 24-hour store would feature 24 fueling stations, 66 parking stalls and a car wash.
Community concerns focused largely on traffic. Neighbors wondered if any changes would be made on nearby roads and voiced concerns about more people driving too quickly down Milwaukee Street.
A traffic study was conducted in April, paid for by Kwik Trip, and found no changes would be needed to accommodate traffic. The study used 2019 traffic data because the state in April was under a safer-at-home order and there was less traffic than normal, Connely said.
One man, who indicated he worked at a nearby business, said Kwik Trip should have studied the economic impact on the neighborhood before making plans, citing concerns for nearby gas stations, liquor stores and car washes.
Connely said Kwik Trip wants to provide a grocery store for a neighborhood that is in need of one after the closure of Maurer’s Market, not put others out of business.
Kwik Trip’s generation three stores focus more on grocery and ready-made food items than the average convenience store, Connely said.
A new Kwik Trip planned on Humes Road will also be a generation three store.
Connely said he planned to submit final plans to the city after Thursday’s meeting and hopes the project will get a first reading at the city’s first plan commission meeting in October.
If that happens, the plan commission will likely vote on a conditional-use permit for the project Oct. 19. Members of the public will have a chance to speak at a public hearing Oct. 19.
The city council will not need to approve the conditional-use permit.
Kwik Trip will also have to submit an application for a class A liquor license, which will be vetted by the alcohol licensing advisory committee and city council.
Connely said Kwik Trip hopes to build the new store by the end of 2021.