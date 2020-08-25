JANESVILLE
Details apparently haven’t been released publicly, but Kwik Trip is proposing a new gas station and grocery store at the site of a former grocery store on Janesville’s east side.
According to a city of Janesville public notice, Kwik Trip is hosting a neighborhood meeting “regarding the proposed Kwik Trip store Sept. 3 at the former Maurer’s Foods, 2822 E. Milwaukee Street.”
Kwik Trip shared with the city an invitation letter the company had sent to nearby neighbors of the former Maurer’s Market for a meeting at Maurer’s Market to share “preliminary design plans” for a proposed “Kwik Trip convenience/neighborhood grocery store" at the former Maurer's Market property, city Planning Director Duane Cherek confirmed in an email to The Gazette.
The property could include a "fuel canopy, a car wash and a separate beer and liquor room," Cherek wrote.
Cherek said Kwik Trip is hosting the meeting, which is planned at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
A Kwik Trip spokesman on Tuesday did not immediately provide The Gazette details about the meeting or the proposed project.
The meeting is intended to give neighbors near the former Maurer’s Market a first-blush look at Kwik Trip’s plans. City staff or local elected officials will make no official decisions at the forum.
The meeting was given public notice by the city because city staff plans to attend to observe the community input and offer answers to zoning questions, Cherek indicated.
Cherek said Kwik Trip has not submitted a formal development plan for the project.
The proposal comes after Kwik Trip announced last month it was buying all 36 stores operated by Stop-N-Go, including two stations at 1804 and 3515 E. Milwaukee St. Those stations are located about a mile apart, and the Former Maurer’s Market is located between them.
A Kwik Trip spokesman in July said Kwik Trip had not decided whether it would rebrand all its Stop-N-Go stores, and it’s not clear what the company’s plans are for the two Stop-N-Go stores on East Milwaukee Street.
The former Maurer’s Market closed in December, about a year and a half after owner Jeff Maurer bought the grocery business from Daniels Sentry. Daniels Sentry had continued to own the building.
In April, a few months after Maurer’s Market closed, Daniels Sentry sold the building to Maurer for $1.1 million, according to state property transfer records.
Tax records on the city’s website show Maurer continues to own the property.
Kwik Trip said earlier this year it has begun to launch plans for stores that are larger than ones it developed in years past.
The company already planned to build an 8,000-square-foot convenience store and car wash on Humes Road just west of the Target store on Janesville’s northeast side.
The former Maurer's Market is about 30,000 square feet.
Kwik Trip hasn’t given details of whether it intends to build a larger-format or hybrid store.