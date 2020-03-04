JANESVILLE
Local Packers, Brewers and Bucks fans might find it harder to put their hands on official game jerseys, ball caps and other sports team apparel after one of the few local sellers of licensed pro sports gear closes its doors at the Janesville Mall.
Janesville-based Kryptonite Kollectibles has announced it plans to pull out of its Janesville Mall location at the end of March. Owner Gil Lyne said the sports apparel and memorabilia shop is closing at the mall largely because it’s fighting a losing battle against a national online sports apparel retailer that Lyne said has cut small shops out of the market.
Kryptonite, an apparel, memorabilia and board games shop, plans to continue operating its other location at 1441 Plainfield Ave.
But closure at the mall ends Kryptonite’s eight-year run at 2500 Milton Ave., and it leaves another vacancy in one of the largest shop spaces along the mall’s concourse.
Lyne said Krytonite's overhead costs have climbed at a time when the mall has lost foot traffic because of closures of large anchor stores.
Meanwhile, Lyne said, it’s become harder for small sports apparel retailers such as Kryptonite to keep a steady supply of officially licensed Green Bay Packers football jerseys and other sports apparel.
“One of the main factors in our decision is what the (professional sports apparel retailer) Fanatics has done to the market,” Lyne said.
Lyne said sports apparel giant Fanatics in the last two years has used an exclusive retail partnership with Major League Baseball and the National Football League to block many other retailers from selling licensed apparel, particularly online.
Lyne said Kryptonite always has focused on selling specialty licensed jerseys and other sports apparel at the company's mall location. He said the shop had cleared overstock of apparel through online sales "for years" before industry disrupter Fanatics cut exclusive online selling rights and distribution deals with professional sports leagues and a handful of large chain retailers.
Lyne said those deals have led the few makers of officially licensed pro sports apparel to gradually stop supplying smaller shops.
“We’ve lost our accounts with (licensed sports apparel makers) New Era and Majestic. So, we really can’t get new, high-quality jerseys and hats like the kind we've always sold,” Lyne said. “These decisions came down two years ago, and then they slowly started closing all avenues to manufacturers’ accounts. I’ve got buddies in memorabilia all over the place who’ve lost their business because of the way this all got monopolized.”
Lyne said Kryptonite's mall shop is holding clearance sales all month before the shop closes. Janesville Mall officials said Kryptonite did not renew its lease, but the mall is allowing the store an extra month to run clearance sales.
The plan, Lyne said, is to sell off as much inventory as possible then consolidate operations at Kryptonite’s other location at 1441 Plainfield Ave. That location has operated here since 1993 and will remain open. The shop will continue selling collectibles and specialty and role-playing board games and card games, Lyne said.
Lyne said the Plainfield Avenue shop has warehouse space to house any unsold sports apparel after the mall location closes. He said customers will be able to peruse unsold inventory such as officially-licensed football and baseball jerseys using a kiosk at the Plainfield Avenue shop.
Janesville Mall manager Julie Cubbage said she’s unhappy Kryptonite is closing at the mall, but she said the mall already has seen interest in alternate uses for the space, including from a company that puts escape rooms at malls.
An escape room is an entertainment venue that invites teams to solve puzzles and accomplish tasks to "escape" within a set time.
Cubbage said she believes the mall could backfill the Kryptonite space “fairly quickly” because the shop is close to anchor Kohl’s and has frontage along busy Milton Avenue. It’s one of the few stores on the mall’s concourse set up to have an exterior entry on the Milton Avenue side.
Employees at Kryptonite’s mall shop said a few of the store’s eight employees are being offered jobs at Kryptonite’s Plainfield Avenue.
Jerrod Howe, a longtime customer at Kryptonite, was loading up on fantasy board games on clearance at the Janesville Mall location Wednesday. He said he’s glad to know Kryptonite will continue running one local shop. He chalked up the pending closure at the mall as another sign that brick and mortar retail is taking a shelling from online sellers.
Howe is aware that online retail giants such as Fanatics also have hatched exclusive sports apparel deals with major retailers such as Kohl’s, which is located next door to Kryptonite at the mall.
“It doesn’t surprise me that those who have a bigger pool get to play and the smaller guys don’t," Howe said. "That’s just how it’s going.”