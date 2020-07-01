BELOIT
The city of Beloit announced Wednesday it will open Krueger Pool on Thursday, July 9, with physical distancing and other coronavirus safety requirements in place.
Operating hours will be split into four 1½-hour sessions per day Thursdays through Sundays starting at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., according to a city news release.
Reservations will be required. Pool capacity will be capped at 50 people per session, and families may sign up for no more than one session per day. Cost is $2 per person per session.
Reservations must be made before 10 a.m. the day of the desired swimming session by calling 608-364-2877. The city will begin taking reservations Tuesday, July 7. People should call between 8 and 10 a.m. from July 7 to 9 for initial reservations.
In addition to the reservation requirement and session rules, other changes include:
- Locker rooms will not be available for changing, so patrons must arrive in swimwear. Restrooms and showers will be available and will be sanitized every half-hour.
- People may arrive five minutes before their session starts. Markings on the sidewalk will indicate where to line up to adhere to physical-distancing guidelines. Pool staff will monitor for physical distancing.
- Coolers, pool noodles and kickboards are not allowed.
- The deep well, diving board, water slide and other water features will be unavailable. The splash pad will be open.
- Individual family areas will be marked off, and personal chairs are encouraged.
- Food items will be available for purchase.
- There will be no swimming lessons, water aerobics or pool rentals.