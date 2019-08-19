MADISON

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed state Rep. Debra Kolste to the Task Force on Caregiving.

Kolste was one of four legislators appointed to help improve benefits and compensation for caregivers as well as develop ideas to strengthen a direct care workforce, according to a news release.

She introduced a bill in the previous legislative session that offers tax credits to offset the burden family caregivers face.

"While my original proposal under the Walker administration was turned down, I believe that Governor Evers’ task force will have an even greater impact," Koslte said in the release.

This is the second task force Kolste has been appointed to this session. She also serves on the Assembly Task Force on Suicide Prevention.