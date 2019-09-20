The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2020 fellowships and leadership awards, according to the foundation’s press release.

The foundation awards 100 fellowships to teachers and 16 leadership awards to principals every year. Recipients receive $6,000 each and an additional $6,000 grant is given to a school of the educator’s choosing, according to the release.

Fellowships are presented based on the educator’s ability to inspire a love of learning and motivation in others. Leadership awards give recognition to principals who exhibit positive administrative leadership and influence in school culture.

Submissions are due Tuesday, Oct. 8, and forms are available online at kohleducation.org.