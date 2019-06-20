JANESVILLE

Beginner guitar classes will be offered in honor of Make Music Day from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Knapton Musik Knotes, 2475 Milton Ave.

Make Music Day is a one-day celebration of music with live musical performances and opportunities in Rock County and internationally.

Lessons are free and open to all ages. Participants will receive a make Music Day songbook.

To register for the class, visit knaptonmusikknotes.com.

For more information about Make Music Day, visit makemusicday.org.