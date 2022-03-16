Kiwanis Truck on Ice contest winners named Gazette staff Mar 16, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Golden “K” Kiwanis club announced the winner of the 2022 Truck on Ice fundraiser.Judi Krueger of Janesville had the closest guess. She received $3,000 for her first-place guess of 4:08 p.m. March 3. The truck sank into the ice at 4:14 p.m. that day.The next four best guesses go to Janesville residents Douglas Treat, Paul Osmond, John Sarnow and Ralph Kessler. Each received $250 for their guess.Ten more Truck on Ice participants received $100 for their guess. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now City of Janesville approves TIF deal with living wage requirement for pet treat manufacturer Pontiac Convention Center sells for $1.25 million Humes Road to close starting Monday until August Don't expect suspension of gas tax or $150 checks anytime soon, Evers says in Janesville Janesville liquor licensing board scrutinizes Hy-Vee's dining, drinking patio planned at new store Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022