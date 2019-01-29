JANESVILLE

The Janesville Fire Department extinguished a kitchen fire early this morning at 215 Rock St., according to Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy.

Firefighter arrived at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday and found smoke issuing from the house. The family was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector. All occupants were out of the house when firefighters arrived, according to Murphy.

The fire was put out within 10 minutes of arrival and no injuries were reported. Total damages are estimates at $70,000, according to Murphy.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.