Over his 73 years, Frank Drew has seen a lot.
But after breaking his hip during a fall at a local dog park, the Janesville man was surprised and grateful for the quick actions and kindness of the people who helped him.
Drew was visiting Paw Print Dog Park on South Oakhill Avenue early Christmas Eve morning with his dogs. One of the dogs ran for the fence, knocking Drew to the blacktop. By the time he realized what had happened, he couldn’t move from the waist down.
A dog park friend, Chris Teubert, corralled Drew’s dogs and got them into Drew’s car. She returned and put hand warmers in Drew’s gloves and wrapped her scarf around his head to make sure he stayed warm while they waited for an ambulance.
Lying in a hospital bed after surgery on his broken hip, Drew was told by a medical staffer that if he wanted to be discharged, he needed a wheelchair ramp at his house.
It was the holiday season and his go-to contractor, Jason Devoe, was out of town. Drew faced the possibility of a weeklong stay in the hospital and possibly a day or two in a nursing home.
“It was a major panic because they give you a whole list of things you have to have before they release you,” he said. “The big one is the wheelchair access to the house. I heard all this on Sunday morning, but at that time I didn’t know when I could get out.”
Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, Drew called Devoe to explain what had happened. Could he possibly build a wheelchair ramp? Drew asked.
Devoe was in La Crosse, about 175 miles away, preparing for a flooring job and wasn’t set to return to Janesville until later in the week.
Later that day, as he lay in his hospital bed, Drew got a text from his wife that left him stunned and in tears.
After talking to Drew, Devoe and his stepson Sebastian had driven two and a half hours back to Janesville, stopped by Drew’s home and were measuring the steps by 4:30 p.m.
“Frank is a really good guy, and he’s been a really good customer,” Devoe said. “I just told my guys, I said, ‘Let’s make sure we get home to put this in for him.’”
Devoe built a ramp that evening and then he and his stepson packed up the truck and got back on the road to La Crosse. Two days later, Drew headed home.
“It’s not like we’re everyday friends. … I’ve only seen him a couple times this year,” Drew said.
“But he just, without even asking, made the decision, and he and his stepson loaded up, came down and did that for me and went right back. Whatever you need, Jason shows up every time, and we’re really thankful for him.”
The feeling is mutual. After Devoe fixed hail damage on Drew’s roof in 2018, Drew has continued to hire him for projects.
“We’re just two guys taking care of each other,” Devoe said. “I hate to see somebody down and out like that.”
Devoe said it is important for people to support each other especially after a year such as 2020.
Devoe has struggled with alcohol and drug abuse but has been clean for eight years. He said he hopes to continue giving back.
“If we can’t count on each other here in this community, we don’t have anything,” he said. “We really need to depend on those in our neighborhoods because that’s where the difference is made.”
Because of that sentiment, Drew is now healing at home, grateful for Christmas gifts he didn’t expect to get.