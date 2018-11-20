JANESVILLE
Enrollment for kindergarten will be held Dec. 3 to 7 and Dec. 10 to 14 in the new student enrollment office at the Educational Services Center, 527 S. Franklin St.
Children turning 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019, who are not currently enrolled in the Janesville School District's P4J or Early Childhood programs are eligible to enroll. Registration is required to participate in kindergarten orientation.
Enrollment times are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3-5, 7, 10 and 12-14, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11. Appointments are not necessary.
Parents or guardians must bring photo identification, proof of residency, and the child’s birth certificate and immunization records.
School transfer/placement request forms are available at all schools and the Educational Services Center. Forms should be submitted during the enrollment process.
For more information about enrollment, call 608-743-5072 or 608-743-5153. For more information on transfer and placement requests, call Deen Hartley at 608-743-5152.
