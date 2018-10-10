JANESVILLE
Kids are invited to bowl with Rock County sheriff’s deputies during the Gutter Busters event from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Rivers Edge Bowl, 215 S. River St.
The event is intended to keep kids away from crime and build positive relationships with law enforcement officers, according to a news release. Children ages 6 and older will learn scoring, proper bowling techniques and etiquette.
Kids will bowl two games. Shoe rental, a meal and T-shirt are included.
Registration is online and limited to 20 participants.
For more information or to register, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-gutter-busters or email Deputy Christopher Krahn at christopher.krahn@co.rock.wi.us.
