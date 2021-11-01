JANESVILLE
Children dressed as TV, movie and video game characters; traditional monsters; and at least one little old lady hit the streets Sunday night to get their fill of fun-sized candy bars and other treats for Halloween.
Many families headed out in groups to celebrate the season and also visit some local houses that are known for decorating to the nines.
One home that had its fair share of visitors on North Oakhill Avenue on the city’s west side was that of Brenda Hessenauer, who sets up her own cemetery every year.
Nicole Weeks accompanied her granddaughter Natalie, who was dressed as Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen,” through Hessenauer’s neighborhood and was pleased the weather—windy and cool but dry—cooperated in 2021.
“It’s a lot more fun, and the weather is a lot better than two years ago,” Nicole Weeks said. “I do wish there would be a little bit more houses in our area (that participate). I know in the richer area, there’s a lot more. Every single house has their lights on.”
Natalie rode a mini toy tractor to each house to trick-or-treat and ran up the front steps to get some candy at the Hessenauer house.
There were plenty of kids like Natalie in a variety of costumes: Patrick Star from “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Carole Baskin from the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” many vampires and Raptor from the video game “Fortnite.” Noel Hewlett, 6, dressed as an old woman—curlers in her already-curly hair and spectacles resting at the tip of her nose—and ran door to door with her walker to get her candy.
Another group of siblings was excited to be out for their baby brother’s first Halloween experience, even if he had to be pushed along in a stroller.
Two doors down from the Hessenauer home, Laura James had carved pumpkins in a variety of patterns displayed on a table waiting for kids to stop by.
“We’ve done this for a good 20 years,” James said. “We made some different pumpkins this year. I did a white one with the drill. We’ve been doing it since our kids are little and it’s fun. I like it—it’s my holiday.”
James has her pumpkins out every year. She recalled last year when she used a tennis ball launcher to pass out candy to limit close face-to-face contact with trick-or-treaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We put the candy in little Ziploc bags and put them in the gun and then showed them to the kids down there and they would catch them,” James said.
One woman who has been going all out with Halloween decorations for more than 60 years is Cyndie Hoiberg on Randolph Road.
“This year it’s the biggest,” Hoiberg said. “Everyone gets together and has a little party and puts it all up. My son will come out and he does all the lights. I’ve been doing it forever and hopefully can do it even longer. It’s been amazing.”
Hoiberg’s garage and basement are filled with tons of Halloween décor including killer clowns, witches, vampires and her favorite, the Headless Horseman.
“The Headless Horseman has been my favorite thing since I was 2 years old,” she said. “Every year the kids (her children) get me one, so I have the horse. The pumpkins tell the story of the Headless Horseman. Those are my favorite. Then everybody else likes the killer clowns because that’s my grandson’s big deal.”
Hoiberg said she was hoping to get around 800 visitors this year but said they might fall short. In 2019, she had around 500 visitors, and 400 or so last year.