New Janesville City Manager Kevin Lahner speaks to residents and Janesville city officials Monday morning as he is officially sworn in as the city’s 11th city manager.

JANESVILLE — Kevin Lahner introduced himself as Janesville’s new city manager on Monday morning at City Hall, standing in front of a microphone stand, hands in the pockets of his dark-colored suit pants.

It was an understated entry to the city’s top administrative role, but that might have been Lahner’s intention. The new city manager officially took the helm at Janesville City Hall on Monday, two months after being hired away from his former job as city administrator of the suburban Milwaukee city of Waukesha.

