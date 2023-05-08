JANESVILLE — Kevin Lahner introduced himself as Janesville’s new city manager on Monday morning at City Hall, standing in front of a microphone stand, hands in the pockets of his dark-colored suit pants.
It was an understated entry to the city’s top administrative role, but that might have been Lahner’s intention. The new city manager officially took the helm at Janesville City Hall on Monday, two months after being hired away from his former job as city administrator of the suburban Milwaukee city of Waukesha.
His posture relaxed, Lahner told dozens of people gathered Monday at City Hall to see him sworn in as the city’s 11th manager that he wasn’t going to waste a lot of words. He delivered on that promise.
Lahner’s greeting lasted just two minutes before he took the oath of office and city clerk Lori Stottler swore the new manager’s tenure into the books.
In a charcoal-gray suit, a light-colored shirt and a navy-blue tie, Lahner made an unassuming joke to a crowd large enough that it spilled into the hallway outside city council chambers.
“Thank, you, thank you, for being here to see me,” Lahner told the crowd. “I did not expect this much of a crowd to watch some dude hold up his hand.”
In a brief interview following the ceremonial swearing-in, Lahner told a Gazette reporter that in former city administration roles, he’d always taken the official oaths behind closed doors, in a city clerk’s office.
Lahner enters City Hall a little more than six months after former City Manager Mark Freitag left to take a new job as a city manager in the Denver suburb of Westminster, Colorado. Lahner’s tenure comes after Freitag, a retired U.S. Army colonel, spent nine years at the helm in Janesville.
His entry marks the end of an interim period during which Janesville Police Chief David Moore had served as acting city manager.
Lahner’s arrival in Janesville comes after he’d worked eight and half years as Waukesha’s city administrator, where he’d served under a mayor and more than a dozen city aldermen. The Janesville council voted unanimously to hire Lahner out of an initial pool of more than 30 candidates in a national search.
Lahner’s new gig in Janesville is different from his Waukesha city administrator role in a few key ways.
For one, Lahner will not work under a mayor in Janesville. For 100 years, Janesville has been governed under a mayor-less city manager form of government that gives a manager administrative and emergency authority under direction of a seven-person city council.
Working under an elected mayor, Lahner crafted city policy in Waukesha under a mayor-aldermanic structure with 15 different ward alderpersons. That’s more than twice the number of elected officials Lahner will work under in Janesville.
In mayor-less Janesville, Lahner will absorb some of the ceremonial and administrative duties of a mayor while operating as the city’s top appointed official under the direction of a city council of at-large alderpersons.
Lahner spent a half hour after his swearing-in on Monday shaking hands with City Hall employees, businesses officials and local dignitaries who’d turned out to see the new manager get rung in.
Prior to Freitag, former Janesville City Manager Eric Levitt contended with a massive fallout in Janesville from the Great Recession and the closure of the Janesville General Motors assembly plant in 2009. During that period, Janesville’s economy, housing market and its identity as an affordable Midwest town with solid-paying blue-collar factory jobs, all teetered on the brink.
Freitag in his tenure pushed forward major redevelopment of the downtown riverfront with the public removal of a parking deck over the Rock River between Court and Milwaukee streets, and the buildout of a public Town Square that has spurred millions in new commercial investment in the heart of downtown.
Lahner comes aboard as the city moves toward a major decision this summer on whether to go forward with a largely publicly financed construction of the Woodman’s Center. The $50-million two-sheet ice arena, sports and convention center is proposed to be built on the footprint of a former Sears at the Uptown Janesville mall.
The project’s not yet certain; it could hinge on whether the Republican-led state legislature favors a proposal by Democratic Governor Tony Evers to include $15 million in the state’s biennial budget to pay for part of the construction costs.
Lahner also arrives as the city has spent millions on more than a dozen tax incentive deals to spur private industrial and commercial development as the city buys earmarks on industrial-zoned land near the recently upgraded and expanded Interstate-39/90.
In the weeks to come, city officials say they expect Lahner to spend much of his time meeting with elected officials, private business operators, local nonprofit agencies and residents who seek face time with the city’s first new top leader in a decade.
On Monday, Janesville Deputy City Manager Ryan McCue said it’s common, especially in mayor-less cities, for new city managers to spend most of their first couple of weeks cloistered in meetings with city council members, business leaders, lobbyists and others.
It’s an intense period of meet and greets that McCue said are a necessary first step as a new leader takes stock of a city’s emerging priorities, opportunities and challenges.
“For the first couple of weeks, it’s what you call ‘drinking from the firehose,’” McCue said.