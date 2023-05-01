JANESVILLE – Local business owner Bill Kennedy will chair the capital and endowment campaign for a proposed new, larger home for the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, the organization has announced.
Kennedy is not new to Boys & Girls Club capital campaigns, as past chair of an expansion project .
In a release, the Boys & Girls Club said it plans to build a new facility in the Fourth Ward neighborhood and develop unused lots on South Jackson Street that were once home to batting cages owned by Kennedy.
The facility is proposed to be more than 30,000 square feet, nearly tripling the enrollment capacity of the current facility at 200 W. Court St. in Janesville.
“Local youth are the next generation that will lead Janesville and more kids are needing help,” Kennedy said in the release. “Not all kids have someone at home when they get home from school, and the club gives them a safe place to go.”
Boys & Girls Club has retained Snell & Associates Consultants to help raise funds for the multi-million dollar project
“Our youth development experts empower kids and teens to excel in school, become good community members and lead healthy, productive lives,” Boys & Girls Club CEO Rebecca Veium said in the release. “Under Bill Kennedy’s leadership and the support of our generous community, we will continue to build great futures for local Janesville youth.”
In 1984, Bill Kennedy took over his family's business, Rock Road Companies, Inc. along with his brothers Steve and Bob Kennedy. Shortly after that, in 1989, the Boys & Girls Club was founded by community members "who were passionate about providing opportunities for youth to be successful, and began operating out of the trunk of a car," the release said.
“With a strong belief in giving back to the community, it didn’t take long before Kennedy found a passion in supporting the club’s mission,” the release said.
In 1990, the club rented a 4,000 square foot facility in downtown Janesville. Membership grew considerably and the ages of youth served expanded.
The club grew again in 1993 with the purchase of a 6,000 square foot building. In 1997, the club expanded again and Kennedy served as capital campaign co-chair. Under Kennedy’s leadership, a joint club and YMCA campaign was a success and the club moved into its current 12,000-square-foot facility on West Court Street.
“When considering a chair to lead our current capital and endowment campaign, we knew Kennedy was the right choice,” the release said. “Not only did Kennedy help with our last campaign, he volunteered his time to coach youth basketball at the cub and saw firsthand the impact the club has on children’s lives.”
