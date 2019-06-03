JANESVILLE

John F. Kennedy Elementary School, 3901 Randolph Road, Janesville will celebrate its 20th anniversary starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.

The event will include remarks from district staff and PTO members, musical performances, the unveiling of the John F. Kennedy Rubik’s Cube display, the presentation of the time capsule contents, and the unveiling of the “Rocket Quilt,” a large quilt with all the students’ names.

The PTO also raised money to plant four large maple trees around the school’s playground areas.

Refreshments will be served and Kona Ice will be available on the school playground after the ceremony.

Members of the public and former students and staff are encouraged to attend the ceremony.

Kennedy Elementary School is the newest building the Janesville School District. Builders broke ground on the building in July 1998, and students began attending school there in the fall of 1999, according to the news release.