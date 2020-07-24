Beloit’s long history of supporting the U.S. Navy was honored Wednesday during the keel-laying ceremony for the future USS Beloit at Fincantieri Marinette Marine.
The ship’s sponsor, retired Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, had her initials inscribed on a plaque that will be placed on the ship’s keel. Anderson grew up in Beloit and eventually became the U.S. Army’s first female African American major general.
“I couldn’t think of a more appropriate individual to serve as the sponsor of the USS Beloit, and I am proud of all that she has accomplished,” Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin said during the event.
Anderson was joined at Wednesday’s ceremony by Dunkin, Fairbanks Morse executive Rhett Merriman and representatives of Fincantieri Marinette Marine and Lockheed Martin. The event was scaled back because of health concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In October 2018, the Navy announced its latest line of Freedom-class littoral combat ships would include one named after Beloit to honor the city’s long history of supporting the military through Fairbanks Morse, a company that built propulsion systems for the Navy for 125 years.
During World War II, Fairbanks put its locomotive business on hold to manufacture 1,650 engines at a rate of one delivered to the military per day.
That partnership continues today in Beloit as Fairbanks Morse still manufactures a significant percentage of the Navy’s large medium-speed diesel engines, including one that will be housed in the USS Beloit.
“We are so excited to share with you about Beloit, and we look forward to celebrating future milestones with you all,” Dunkin said. “Thank you to the U.S. Navy for honoring our community with the USS Beloit. We will continue to make our community and our country proud.”
Work on the USS Beloit is still in the beginning stages, and the time frame for completion is up to 18 months.
