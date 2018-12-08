JANESVILLE
James Peter Kealey helped organize the annual Blackhawk Golden “K” Kiwanis Club Truck on Ice fundraiser in Traxler Park, but one year it sent him to the hospital.
Heavy snow forced volunteers to shovel out the lagoon embankment to get the truck onto the ice. As Kealey slid down the bank to put a clock inside the truck to more accurately calculate when the truck broke through the ice, his feet slipped instantly and he gashed his head open, Kiwanis member John Janes said.
Kealey, who went by Pete, was taken to the hospital to get stitches.
It was a story Janes quickly recalled as he recounted Kealey’s long life of community service. Kealey died Nov. 30 at the age of 83.
Kealey ran with fellow Kiwanis member Bob Johnson’s suggestion to try the fundraiser 15 years ago. Johnson’s family was involved in a similar event in Menomonee Falls.
Kealey was a well-connected businessman, owning and operating Kealey Pharmacy downtown for 33 years until 1999.
It was his job to round up sponsors for the charity event.
“Pete was the one who said, ‘You know let’s try this. Here’s a great idea. Let’s try it,’” Janes recalled his friend as saying. “’It worked up where Bob Johnson’s folks used to live, why wouldn’t it work here?’”
Janes said Kealey spent 50 years in Kiwanis and encouraged many people to get involved in community service. His encouragement never felt like a command; he would suggest certain ideas for service projects but gave others creative freedom.
According to his family-submitted obituary to The Gazette, Kealey took overnight work calls if someone needed immediate help. And he was willing to share his professional knowledge and experience with others in the field.
Dennis Dawiedczyk said he came to Janesville in 1973 and bought a pharmacy under a defunct franchise arrangement with Walgreens. Kealey’s pharmacy operated under the same deal.
“I was basically a competitor to him, but that’s not how he treated me,” Dawiedczyk said. “We did a lot of stuff together both in store and out of the store.”
Dawiedczyk, who didn’t know anyone upon his arrival here, said Kealey and his wife, Evelyn, instantly became his friends because of how cordial and welcoming they were.
Janes had the same assessment of Kealey, saying he was always willing to devote his time to helping others.
“Just a very mild-mannered, soft-spoken gentleman,” he said. “He was just a great guy and just wonderful. You don’t run across them every day.
“He was a one-in-a-million type of guy.”
