A kayaker rescued from Badfish Creek in northern Rock County on Wednesday afternoon is expected to make a full recovery, said Sgt. Peter Falk of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area where the creek crosses Highway 59.

Falk said two kayakers, a 66-year-old from Cambridge and a 70-year-old from Burlington, had embarked four or five hours earlier, upstream in Dane County, and had fallen in the creek several times along the way.

Falk speculated the cumulative effects of the cold water could have led to the 66-year-old’s falling in and not being able to get out.

The victim was only partially in the water but couldn’t get out because of a steep bank when an Evansville officer arrived, and firefighters and the officer got him out and started life-saving treatment, Falk said.

First responders determined the victim’s core temperature had dropped to dangerous levels, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

