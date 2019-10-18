JANESVILLE

KANDU Industries invites veterans to a free Fish Fry & Harvest Buffet on Nov. 15 in honor of Veterans Day.

The all-you-can-eat buffet will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Armory, 10 S. High St.. Takeout meals will be available as well as 50/50 and prize raffles.

Tickets cost $13.95 for adults who are not veterans and $8.50 for children ages 4-11. Table sponsorships cost $100 and include four dinners and recognition throughout the evening.

For more information or a complete menu, call 608-755-4123 or visit kanduindustries.com.