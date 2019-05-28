JANESVILLE

Sue Conley, a Janesville City Council member and former nonprofit executive, will serve as interim executive director of KANDU Industries.

KANDU’s board of directors recently announced it had selected Conley to take the helm at the nonprofit, which offers employment and other services to local people with disabilities.

Conley, former director of the nonprofit Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, has worked in local nonprofits since the mid-1980s.

Her appointment comes as Executive Director Gary Bersell is set to retire June 30, a move that was announced earlier this year.

Bersell has led KANDU since 2006 after being appointed to serve as interim director.

Earlier this year, KANDU indicated it had planned a national search for a new director to replace Bersell.