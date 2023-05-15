SOWI_230516_MUNICIPAL_JVL_NJ_KANDU_1
Courtesy of Kandu Industries

MILTON—Milton will lose a satellite campus of Blackhawk Technical College that’s been at 15 Plumb St. for nearly a decade, but there won’t be a void at the facility for long, if at all.

Janesville-based nonprofit service agency Kandu Industries said it bought the 110,000 square-foot building on Milton’s east side in a press release issued Monday. The site currently houses Blackhawk Tech's Advanced Manufacturing Training Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you