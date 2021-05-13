JANESVILLE
Registration is open for KANDU’s Golf Tour summer fundraiser.
Participants can purchase $100 Tour Punch Cards to use for rounds of golf and other benefits at participating local golf courses.
Punch cards are valid from May 31 through Sept. 6.
Completed punch cards can be returned to KANDU Industries by 3 p.m. on Sept. 6 for a chance to win various prizes.
Partnering courses include Bass Creek Golf Course, Beloit Club, Blackhawk Golf Course, Cecelia’s Golf Course, Coachman’s Golf Resort, Edgerton Towne Country Club, Glen Erin Golf Club and Riverside Golf Course.
Punch cards are available for purchase at kanduindustries.com/golf.