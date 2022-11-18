JVG_221118_KANDU05.jpg
Clients with Kandu Industries try on outfits on Nov. 2 to wear to the organization's the first-annual Snowball dance. 

 Linda Diedrich/KANDU Industries

JANESVILLE -- Non-profit KANDU Industries, of Janesville, is giving the people who participate in its work and life skill programs a chance to dress up and have some fun this holiday season.

KANDU helps people with disabilities find jobs in the community and has a production center for those who can’t go out into the community. Different programs serve people with Alzheimer's and dementia. One program helps people learn how to take care of themselves, teaching things like cooking, cleaning and social skills.

