JANESVILLE -- Non-profit KANDU Industries, of Janesville, is giving the people who participate in its work and life skill programs a chance to dress up and have some fun this holiday season.
KANDU helps people with disabilities find jobs in the community and has a production center for those who can’t go out into the community. Different programs serve people with Alzheimer's and dementia. One program helps people learn how to take care of themselves, teaching things like cooking, cleaning and social skills.
Its first-annual Snowball dinner and dance for its clients is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at its corporate office 1741 Adel St., Janesville.
KANDU Executive Director Kathy Hansen said people that the organization works with are called ‘clients.' Hansen said that this helps KANDU remember who they are really working for and who they are always trying to serve.
Shopping day
On Nov. 2, KANDU held a shopping day for the clients to try on clothes to wear to the Snowball. Donations of dresses, suits, shoes, jewelry, purses and other accessories came from groups like Gifts Men's Shelter, area schools and businesses like Certified Financial Specialists in Madison.
“We ended up having more than we needed but it was perfect because it made it feel like a real shopping experience,” Hansen said. “We made the board room into a store with full length mirrors, dressing rooms and shoes, purses, and jewelry; they had fake mimosas kind of like ‘Pretty Woman.’”
“We just want to make it a really special night for them,” she said.
'Happy tears'
KANDU client Nathan Beauleau said he is very excited for the Snowball. He plans to wear a black suit and a red tie.
KANDU client Cheryl Marvin said she is also going to the Snowball and will be wearing a white dress and earrings she got for her birthday. She said she loved trying on dresses on shopping day.
“I cried when I saw myself in the mirror,” she said. “They were happy tears because I looked so beautiful.”
Beauleau said being a part of KANDU has opened his eyes to many things.
“It has given me real life experiences and I like getting a paycheck,” he said.
Client survey
Hansen said that the idea to hold the Snowball event came up when clients responded to a survey, with many saying they’d like to hold a prom. Hansen said KANDU used to host a prom for clients and staff but it was shut down due to COVID and never brought back.
The Dec. 9 winter formal event will include DJ Chuck Wilson, hors d'oeuvres and dinner. KANDU’s senior management team and board of directors plan to attend n black-and-white server uniforms and to take care of the clients all night.
Client recognition
It will also be a night to recognize each of the clients for their years of service. More than 100 clients will be recognized. Hansen said the longest client has been a part of the organization for 48 years.
Hansen said KANDU has other events coming that it will need volunteer help with. She said donations are appreciated, as the organization hopes to expand its programs to be able to serve more people.