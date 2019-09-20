JANESVILLE

Four juveniles were cited with disorderly conduct Friday after police found them in a downtown parking garage with BB and airsoft guns.

Sgt. Robert Perkins of the Janesville Police Department said officers responded to the Wall Street parking garage at 6:30 p.m. for reports of armed subjects.

A resident in a nearby apartment called police after seeing people in the garage pointing guns at each other, Perkins said.

Officers found four juveniles with unloaded airsoft and BB guns. Nobody was injured and no arrests were made, Perkins said.