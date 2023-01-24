Marcus Randle El reacts as a guilty verdict is read aloud inside the Rock County Courthouse on Tuesday in a double-homicide trial in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El reaches for his seat upon entering the courtroom Tuesday afternoon for the closing arguments in his double-homicide trial in Rock County Court. He’s accused two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Assistant District Attorney Alex Goulart points to Marcus Randle El while giving his remarks during the closing arguments in his double-homicide trial in Rock County Court. Randle El is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Defense attorney Craig Powell gives his closing arguments in his double-homicide trial involving Marcus Randle El on Tuesday at the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville, Wis. Marcus Randle El is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik points to Marcus Randle El while giving his remarks during the closing arguments in his double-homicide trial in Rock County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Randle El is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El looks over to members of his family at the end closing arguments in his double-homicide trial in Rock County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24. He’s accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El reacts as a guilty verdict is read aloud inside the Rock County Courthouse on Tuesday in a double-homicide trial in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El looks back towards his family after a guilty verdict was read aloud inside the Rock County Courthouse on Tuesday in a double-homicide trial in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El stands motionless for a moment before he’s ushered away from the courtroom flowing a guilty verdict in a double-homicide trial connected with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El stands motionless for a moment before he’s ushered away from the courtroom flowing a guilty verdict in a double-homicide trial connected with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El reacts as a guilty verdict is read aloud inside the Rock County Courthouse on Tuesday in a double-homicide trial in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El reaches for his seat upon entering the courtroom Tuesday afternoon for the closing arguments in his double-homicide trial in Rock County Court. He’s accused two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Assistant District Attorney Alex Goulart points to Marcus Randle El while giving his remarks during the closing arguments in his double-homicide trial in Rock County Court. Randle El is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Defense attorney Craig Powell gives his closing arguments in his double-homicide trial involving Marcus Randle El on Tuesday at the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville, Wis. Marcus Randle El is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik points to Marcus Randle El while giving his remarks during the closing arguments in his double-homicide trial in Rock County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Randle El is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El looks over to members of his family at the end closing arguments in his double-homicide trial in Rock County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24. He’s accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El reacts as a guilty verdict is read aloud inside the Rock County Courthouse on Tuesday in a double-homicide trial in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El looks back towards his family after a guilty verdict was read aloud inside the Rock County Courthouse on Tuesday in a double-homicide trial in connection with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El stands motionless for a moment before he’s ushered away from the courtroom flowing a guilty verdict in a double-homicide trial connected with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
Marcus Randle El stands motionless for a moment before he’s ushered away from the courtroom flowing a guilty verdict in a double-homicide trial connected with the 2020 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory. Both women were found shot, bleeding and near death on a snowy hill behind a truck stop on Janesville’s northeast side in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available
JANESVILLE — Family members of former UW Badger football player Marcus Randle El wept softly as a Rock County jury found him guilty on 15 charges Tuesday, including in the shooting deaths of two women in Janesville in February 2020.
Randle El's brother, former NFL football player Antwaan Randle El, wore a pained look on his face as the jury returned the unanimous verdict about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The reading of the verdict by Rock County Judge Barb McCrory followed about three hours of closing arguments Tuesday during which defense attorneys for Randle El sought to inject doubt in the idea that he pulled the trigger of the gun that killed the two women early on Feb. 10, 2020.
The charges that Randle El, 36, was found guilty on included two counts of first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, stealing a vehicle and possessing a firearm.
The jury took less than two hours to reach a verdict after closing arguments wrapped up shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Marcus Randle El, dressed in a dark pin-stripe suit, tortoise shell glasses and black Oxford shoes, kept his head down as the verdict was read, with his hands in his lap and his right foot tapping as he remained seated in the courtroom. At one point, he briefly folded his hands and rubbed his clean-shaven head.
Randle El was accused in the shooting deaths of Seairaha Winchester, 30, and Brittany McAdory, 27. They were found along Midvale Drive, in Janesville, barely alive with multiple gunshot wounds. Both women later died.
As the verdict was read, the mood of onlookers assembled in the courtroom was subdued, including among the family of the two women. The families of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory were escorted out of the courtroom separately from Randle El's family and declined a Gazette reporter's request for comment.
"Marcus, I love you. You can't stop me from saying that son," Marcus Randle El's mother said audibly in the courtroom after the verdict was delivered. "The truth will come out, Marc."
Moments later, tears in his eyes and his lips trembling, Randle El asked for "my paperwork," and then was led away through a side door into police custody. As he was led away, he asked a policeman to please not touch him.
One of Randle El's attorney, Michael Hart, was heard afterward telling a family member of the now-convicted murderer that "I'd be lying if I told you we were surprised," at the verdict.
Closing arguments
Prosecutors wrapped up their closing arguments Tuesday by laying out a timeline of events the night of the killings, pieced together from text messages and phone calls as well as gas station security video at the truckstop near where the killings are believed to have happened.
Prosecutors argued that the evidence at the scene where the women were found, along with other evidence that Marcus Randle El stoled and then fled the state in one of the slain women's bullet-riddled and blood-soaked jeep SUV, were proof that he killed them.
The defense tried to plant a seed in its final arguments that another person, possibly someone involved in a planned drug buy, shot the women from outside the SUV along Midvale Drive, where they were later found lying in the snow, barely alive.
Defense attorneys said shoe prints in the snow near where the women were found -- a fact they said police downplayed in investigations -- suggest the possibility the shooter was outside the vehicle. They said if Randle El was in the vehicle, he may have panicked and stolen it out of fear he'd be prosecuted. They said the fact that he turned himself in five days after the killings proves his innocence.
Prosecutors were not able during the closing arguments Tuesday to ask Randle El why he fled and apparently then tried to burn the SUV in Illinois. His lawyers said Randle El came to the personal decision Monday night to not testify in court. They supplied no reason for his decision.
It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday whether Randle El's attorneys plan any other action tied to the case, including an appeal.
The sentencing is expected to be scheduled for May.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.