MADISON

A federal jury awarded $5.2 million in damages Thursday after deciding Walmart violated federal law when it refused to accommodate the disabilities of a longtime Beloit employee, according to a news release from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

An employee, who has a developmental disability and is deaf and visually impaired, worked as a cart pusher in the Beloit Walmart for 16 years before a new manager started at the store, according to the commission's lawsuit.

In his first month, the new store manager suspended the employee and forced him to resubmit medical paperwork to keep his reasonable accommodations. The employee had been performing his job with assistance from a job coach provided by public funding. The employee’s conditions had not changed, according to the commission's news release.

When the employee and his legal guardian submitted new medical paperwork, requesting the continued accommodation of assistance from a job coach, the store cut off communication and effectively terminated him, according to the lawsuit.

After a three-day trial, the jury found in favor of the commission and awarded the employee $200,000 in compensatory damages and an additional $5 million in punitive damages.

“Employers have a legal obligation under federal law to work with employees who need accommodations for disabilities,” said Gregory Gochanour, regional attorney for the commission’s Chicago district.