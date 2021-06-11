ORFORDVILLE
After a year off due to the pandemic, organizers say Orfordville’s June Days festival will be the biggest and best event yet—and they plan to put it on with a bang.
The popular festival that runs June 18-20 will emphasize the event’s history, according to Orfordville Community June Days Committee organizer Kate Brown.
“The whole thing has been revamped from how we’ve always done it,” Brown said. “We started digging into the history of it and the first time that it was put on was for a celebration from World War II. We decided to focus on the community itself.”
Entertainment on Friday night will be geared towards kids and families in Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., with Saturday and Sunday performances by Dirt Road Rebels and Over the Limit, respectively, following a pub crawl at participating bars.
June Days will feature a corn boil, barbecue, a food truck festival, kids club activities, parade, car show as well as a vendor market. Cornhole and softball tournaments also will be held.
This year’s fireworks show will be the event’s largest, Brown said, thanks to donations by Bank of Brodhead and Burtness Chevrolet. June Days was able to raise $20,000 in sponsorships from local businesses and residents, with the other largest sponsors being Next Generation by Zach Knutson and Rhino Exteriors.
“We really survived well and none of the businesses went under,” Brown said. “This shows that we are all stronger together. I want to say I am surprised by it, but I am not. This community steps up for one another.”
General admission to the festival is free and weekend passes for all activities is $30 with meals included. Day passes for kids are $15.
“There’s a lot of good excitement around it. We are really to put on the biggest event yet,” Brown said.
The event is put on by the Orfordville Community June Days Committee and Orfordville Lion’s Club.
For more information, visit www.orfordville.org/events/june-days