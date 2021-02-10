MILTON
Derek Henze wants to reassure Milton residents who might have worried that July Fourth would come and go without fireworks or a celebration at Schilberg Park.
“We’ll have fireworks this year,” he said.
Henze, who had been coordinating the July Fourth parade, has stepped up to organize the fireworks and carnival in the park, as well. He is taking the reins from the Milton FFA Alumni, who announced in January that they no longer would organize the Independence Day celebration or fireworks.
With the change in leadership, only five months to plan and the pandemic, Henze said, “This year could be a subdued version. My hope is we keep it the same or better.”
He said Diamond Assets has agreed to sponsor the fireworks again. A beer tent and music have yet to be determined, he said.“The Fourth of July is really important to Milton,” Henze said.
The parade will go on, but Henze isn’t sure what form it will take. In 2020, the parade was a parade of homes and businesses. This year, he hopes it can return to its traditional format.
“With the pandemic, obviously, it’s month by month,” he said. “Things could be altered or canceled as we get closer to the date.”
As a business owner in Milton, Henze believes he has a responsibility to help out. He said the Fourth of July events are things his kids and residents of all ages can enjoy.
“I’m glad to do it, and I hope I make everybody proud,” he said.